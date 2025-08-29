World

Hope and hate: how migrant influx has changed Germany

By AFP

Published

A migrant stands at a door of a refugee shelter with a sign reading 'Entry,' in Dortmund, Germany, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2015. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.