ADVERTISEMENT

World

He was killed in a road rage incident. His family used AI to bring him to the courtroom to address his killer

By CNN

Published

Christopher Pelkey, left, and his family members are shown in images provided by Stacey Wales via CNN Newsource.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.