ADVERTISEMENT

World

France foils new crypto kidnapping plot, arrests over 20: source

By AFP

Published

A price chart on the Bybit website for the cryptocurrency Ethereum is seen on a computer screen in New York on Friday evening, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison) (Patrick Sison/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.