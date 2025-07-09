ADVERTISEMENT

World

Europe’s human rights court finds Russia committed violations in Ukraine and was behind Flight MH17

By The Associated Press

Published

Australian and Dutch investigators examine a piece of the Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 plane, near the village of Hrabove, Russian-controlled Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine in Aug. 1, 2014. (AP Photo, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.