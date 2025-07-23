World

CNN exclusive: Newly discovered photos and video shed fresh light on Trump’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein

By CNN

Updated

Published

CNN released newly discovered video of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein laughing and talking together at a 1999 Victoria’s Secret fashion event in New York.


















