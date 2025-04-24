ADVERTISEMENT

World

China launches 3 astronauts to replace crew on Chinese space station

By The Associated Press

Published

China's Long March 2F rocket, carrying three astronauts for the Shenzhou 20 manned space mission, heads for a space station, at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwestern China, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.