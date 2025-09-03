World

China displays its military strength in a parade on the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Guests at the parade, marking the anniversary of WWII, include North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, Russian president Vladimir Putin, more. Mike Le Couteur reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.