World

Cartel violence in Sinaloa, Mexico leaves 20 dead, including 4 decapitated bodies

By The Associated Press

Published

National Guards arrive in Mazatlan, Sinaloa state, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.