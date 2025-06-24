ADVERTISEMENT

World

Cambodia accuses Thailand of escalating tensions with new land crossing restrictions

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photo released by Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP), Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet reviews his troop during his visit to Preah Vihear, near Cambodia-Thailand border in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AKP via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.