World

Body of missing man found on melting glacier after 28 years

By AFP

Published

Low clouds form in the valley below the Chattar Plain mountains in Mansehra District of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.