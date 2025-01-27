ADVERTISEMENT

World

Belarus strongman wins a 7th term in an election the opposition calls a farce

By The Associated Press

Published

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko casts his ballot at a polling site during voting in presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.