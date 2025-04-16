ADVERTISEMENT

World

A Zoom outage is preventing some people from joining meetings, using the website

By CNN

Published

The Zoom logo on a laptop arranged in Germantown, New York, in May 2023. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.