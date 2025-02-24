ADVERTISEMENT

World

A witchcraft case involving Zambia’s president brings scrutiny of a colonial-era law and traditions

By The Associated Press

Published

Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema speaks during the Lobito Corridor Trans-Africa Summit at the Carrinho food processing factory near Lobito, Angola, on Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, file) (Ben Curtis)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.