World

3 dead after mob sets fire to Indonesian regional parliament building

By The Associated Press

Published

Protesters walk by as the local parliament building is engulfed in flames during a protest following the death of a delivery rider in clashes between riot police and students protesting against lawmakers' allowances in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/ Masyudi Firmansyah)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.