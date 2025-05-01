ADVERTISEMENT

World

10 killed as bus rams vehicles at Philippine toll gate

By AFP

Published

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, rescuers check the site of a multiple-vehicle collision after a speeding passenger bus slammed into a row of vehicles lined up at a highway toll booth killing about a dozen people in Tarlac city, north of Manila, Philippines on Thursday May 1, 2025. (Philippine Red Cross via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.