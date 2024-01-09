Breaking Armed men arrested after storming an Ecuador TV studio during a live broadcast
Ecuador's national police chief says authorities have arrested all the gunmen who broke into a TV studio during a live broadcast and threatened the staff.
Ecuador's national police chief says authorities have arrested all the gunmen who broke into a TV studio during a live broadcast and threatened the staff.
Police commander César Zapata told the TV channel Teleamazonas that officers seized the guns and explosives the masked intruders had with them. He didn’t say how many people were arrested.
“This is an act that should be considered as a terrorist act,” Zapata said.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Masked men broke onto the set of a public television channel in Ecuador waving guns and explosives during a live broadcast Tuesday, and the president issued a decree declaring that the South American country had entered an “internal armed conflict.”
The men armed with pistols and what looked like sticks of dynamite entered the set of the TC Television network in the port city of Guayaquil and shouted that they had bombs. Noises similar to gunshots could be heard in the background. It was not immediately clear if any station personnel were injured.
Ecuador has been rocked by a series of attacks, including the abductions of several police officers, in the wake of a powerful gang leader’s apparent escape from prison. President Daniel Noboa said Monday that he would declare a national state of emergency, a measure that lets authorities suspend people’s rights and mobilize the military in places like prisons.
Shortly after the gunmen stormed the TV station, Noboa issued another decree designating 20 drug trafficking gangs operating in the country as terrorist groups and authorizing Ecuador's military to “neutralize" these groups within the bounds of international humanitarian law.
The government has not said how many attacks have taken place since they announced that Los Choneros gang leader Adolfo Macías, alias “Fito,” was discovered missing from his cell in a low security prison on Sunday. He was scheduled to be transferred to a maximum security facility that day.
Authorities also have not said who is thought to be behind the attacks, which included an explosion near the house of the president of the National Justice Court and the Monday night kidnappings of four police officers, or whether they think the actions were coordinated.
Police said one office was abducted in the capital, Quito, and three in Quevedo city.
The government has previously blamed members of the main drug gangs for similar strikes. In recent years, Ecuador has been engulfed by a surge of violence tied to drug trafficking, including homicides and kidnappings.
Macías' whereabouts are unknown. Prosecutors opened an investigation and charged two guards in connection with his alleged escape, but neither the police, the corrections system, nor the federal government confirmed whether the prisoner fled the facility or might be hiding in it.
In February 2013, he escaped from a maximum security facility but was recaptured weeks later.
On Monday, Noboa decreed a national state of emergency for 60 days, allowing the authorities to suspend rights and mobilize the military in places like prisons. The government also imposed a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Noboa said in a message on Instagram that he wouldn’t stop until he “brings back peace to all Ecuadorians,” and that his government had decided to confront crime. The wave of attacks began a few hours after Noboa’s announcement.
States of emergency were widely used by Noboa’s predecessor, Guillermo Lasso, as a way to confront the wave of violence that has affected the country.
Macías, who was convicted of drug trafficking, murder and organized crime, was serving a 34-year sentence in La Regional prison in the port of Guayaquil.
Los Choneros is one of the Ecuadorian gangs authorities consider responsible for a spike in violence that reached a new level last year with the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. The gang has links with Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, according to authorities.
Experts and authorities have acknowledged that gang members practically rule from inside the prisons, and Macías was believed to have continued controlling his group from within the detention facility.
Ecuador's national police chief says authorities have arrested all the gunmen who broke into a TV studio during a live broadcast and threatened the staff.
Palestinian-Canadians and advocates say the federal government's new program limiting temporary resident visas to 1,000 Palestinians in Gaza is unfair and 'inhumane,' pointing out that Ottawa had no cap to assist Ukrainians in 2022 when Russia invaded their country.
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was fatally shot in Miami following a football game on Sunday.
Police identified the woman fatally shot in front of a Mississauga nightclub last month as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards, "a young woman with a bright future" who was supposed to attend her first day of college this week.
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass...
NASA says it will be delaying the Artemis moon mission that includes Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, initially scheduled for November of this year.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers denied he implied comic Jimmy Kimmel was a pedophile and condemned those who do, but he stopped short of apologizing for his role in escalating their burgeoning feud.
A pellet and BB guns, 34 knives, 11 machetes, 10 samurai swords, two axes, brass knuckles and a collapsible baton – that was the message from Edmonton police about the dangers of encampments early Tuesday morning.
A City of Victoria employee has been fired for decapitating a cougar that was shot dead by police in British Columbia's capital.
Palestinian-Canadians and advocates say the federal government's new program limiting temporary resident visas to 1,000 Palestinians in Gaza is unfair and 'inhumane,' pointing out that Ottawa had no cap to assist Ukrainians in 2022 when Russia invaded their country.
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was fatally shot in Miami following a football game on Sunday.
A B.C. RCMP officer who shot a man on the side of the highway was justified in his use of force, according to a report from the province's police watchdog that noted there was a 'somewhat inexplicable failure' of the police vehicle's dashcam to record the incident.
A man in his 60s is in serious condition in the hospital after he was stabbed inside the Longueuil courthouse on Montreal's South Shore. A 43-year-old man was arrested on the scene.
Ecuador's national police chief says authorities have arrested all the gunmen who broke into a TV studio during a live broadcast and threatened the staff.
At most only a few dozen ever come, but they’re following U.S. President Joe Biden almost everywhere. On Friday near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania – as the president was inside giving a searing speech warning that American democracy might collapse if he doesn’t beat Donald Trump – a group of pro-Palestinian protesters stood on a patch of grass outside ticking through rhyming chants like, 'Hey hey, ho ho, genocide Joe has got to go!'
Donald Trump is seizing on his party's frustration with the recent surge of illegal crossings at the southern U.S. border to churn up fears around another top GOP concern -- voter fraud.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is being treated for prostate cancer, according to a statement Tuesday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Gabriel Attal was named Tuesday as France’s youngest-ever prime minister, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a fresh start for the rest of his term amid growing political pressure from the far right.
With Donald Trump listening intently in the courtroom, federal appeals court judges in Washington expressed deep skepticism Tuesday that the former president was immune from prosecution on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Ukraine's president says getting air defence systems onto the battlefield is the top priority in the new year, but the system Canada promised a year ago still hasn't been delivered and it is not clear when it will be.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
Palestinian-Canadians and advocates say the federal government's new program limiting temporary resident visas to 1,000 Palestinians in Gaza is unfair and 'inhumane,' pointing out that Ottawa had no cap to assist Ukrainians in 2022 when Russia invaded their country.
British Columbia is phasing out the pap test for cancer screening in favour of mail-in kits collected by patients.
A third proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes that have sickened people across Canada.
A senator who pushed for people with mental illness to be able to seek a medically assisted death says the federal government must decide whether it will 'allow all Canadians' their choice of end-of-life care.
NASA says it will be delaying the Artemis moon mission that includes Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, initially scheduled for November of this year.
Astronauts will have to wait until next year before flying to the moon and at least two years before landing on it, under the latest round of delays announced by NASA on Tuesday.
Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander has 'no chance' of landing on the moon after springing a propellant leak in the first few hours of its journey in space, the company said on Tuesday.
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers denied he implied comic Jimmy Kimmel was a pedophile and condemned those who do, but he stopped short of apologizing for his role in escalating their burgeoning feud.
Jimmy Kimmel said he'd accept an apology from New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers for inappropriate comments associating the comic with Jeffrey Epstein, but doesn't expect one.
Executives at Boeing are hosting an all-hands safety meeting with staffers on Tuesday, just days after a harrowing inflight blowout on a 737 Max 9 jet shortly after takeoff that led to a grounding of certain Boeing aircraft.
A new survey suggests that most Canadians are pessimistic about the outlook of the economy in 2024, as well as their own finances.
Duolingo laid off around 10 per cent of its contract workers, the company told CNN Tuesday, as the educational technology app moves to rely more heavily on artificial intelligence.
With a 9 p.m. draw on the horizon, the Club VTT Chalear Chase the Ace draw is up to $6.7M
When retired postman Rodney Holbrook set up cameras to try to find out who was tidying his shed almost every night, he found an unexpected helper scurrying around his workbench.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has always let her clothes do the talking, and royal commentator Afua Hagan noticed these style statements are getting louder and more self assured as she grows into her role as the Princess of Wales.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers denied he implied comic Jimmy Kimmel was a pedophile and condemned those who do, but he stopped short of apologizing for his role in escalating their burgeoning feud.
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was fatally shot in Miami following a football game on Sunday.
Olympic gymnastics great Mary Lou Retton said she faces a long battle recuperating at home from a rare form of pneumonia in which doctors weren't sure whether she would survive.
Canadian officials are meeting representatives of Honda Motor this week, a government source said, following a news report that the carmaker was considering building an almost US$13.9 billion electric vehicle plant in the country.
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.