Are you a Ukrainian who recently moved to Canada? We want to hear from you

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began nearly one year ago, millions of people have been displaced, seeking refuge in various countries that have launched programs to expedite the settlement of refugees.

As part of Canada's emergency travel program, more than 500,000 applications from Ukrainian nationals and their family members have been approved. As of Jan. 22, nearly 150,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Canada by land or air. As many begin to lay their roots across the country, some local charities and non-profit organizations are working to provide support to these newcomers.

