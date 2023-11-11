Arab and Muslim leaders demand immediate end to Gaza war
Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries called on Saturday for an immediate end to military operations in Gaza, rejecting Israel's justification of its actions against Palestinians as self-defence.
The extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh urged the International Criminal Court to investigate "war crimes and crimes against humanity that Israel is committing" in the Palestinian territories, according to a final communique.
Saudi Arabia has sought to press the United States and Israel for an end to hostilities in Gaza, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, gathered Arab and Muslim leaders to reinforce that message.
Dozens of leaders including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who was welcomed back into the Arab League this year, attended.
Prince Mohammed affirmed the kingdom's "condemnation and categorical rejection of this barbaric war against our brothers in Palestine."
"We are facing a humanitarian catastrophe that proves the failure of the Security Council and the international community to put an end to the flagrant Israeli violations of international laws," he said in an address to the summit.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Palestinians were facing a "genocidal war" and urged the United States to end Israeli "aggression."
Raisi hailed the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas for fighting against Israel and urged Islamic countries to impose oil and goods sanctions on Israel.
"There is no other way but to resist Israel. We kiss the hands of Hamas for its resistance against Israel," Raisi said in his address.
The Middle East has been on edge since Hamas fighters rampaged into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people.
Since then, Israel has escalated its assault on Gaza, where 11,078 people had been killed as of Friday, 40 per cent of them children, according to Palestinian officials.
APPROACHES DIFFER
Fighting intensified overnight into Saturday near Gaza City's overcrowded hospitals, Palestinian officials said.
A baby died in an incubator at Gaza's largest hospital after it lost power, and a patient in intensive care was killed by an Israeli shell, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The war has upended traditional Middle East alliances as Riyadh has engaged more closely with Iran, pushed back against U.S. pressure to condemn Hamas, and put on hold its plans to normalize ties with Israel.
Raisi's trip to Saudi Arabia is the first by an Iranian head of state in more than a decade. Tehran and Riyadh formally ended years of hostility under a Chinese-brokered deal in March.
Erdogan called for an international peace conference to find a permanent solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestinians.
"What we need in Gaza is not pauses for a couple of hours, rather we need a permanent ceasefire," Erdogan told the summit.
Qatar's emir said his country, where several Hamas leaders are based, was seeking to mediate the release of Israeli hostages and hoped a humanitarian truce would be reached soon.
"For how long will the international community treat Israel as if it is above international laws?" he asked.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters there could be no talks about the future of Gaza except "talks about an immediate ceasefire."
The summit also demanded an end to the siege of Gaza, access for humanitarian aid, and a halt to the sale of arms to Israel.
The kingdom had been scheduled to host two extraordinary summits, of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League, on Saturday and Sunday, but opted for a joint summit because of the "extraordinary" Gaza situation, the Saudi Foreign ministry said.
Hamas had urged the summit to take "a historic and decisive decision and move to stop the Zionist aggression immediately."
Some Arab countries, led by Algeria, called for a complete cut in diplomatic ties with Israel, two delegates told Reuters.
Other Arab countries that have established diplomatic relations with Israel pushed back, stressing the need to keep channels open with Netanyahu's government, they said.
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi in Riyadh, Nayera Abdallah, Parisa Hafezi in Dubai, Adam Makary, Hatem Maher, Moaz Abd-Alaziz in Cairo, Huseyin Hayatsever in Ankara; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Sandra Maler, William Maclean; Giles Elgood and Kevin Liffey)
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Gross abandonment of a sense of humanity': Romeo Dallaire reflects on Israel-Hamas war, Remembrance Day
Humanitarian and former senator, retired lieutenant-general Roméo Dallaire says the Israel-Hamas war has led to a 'gross abandonment of a sense of humanity,' adding that 'all sides have been negligent' in their responsibilities to protect children in the region.
Innisfil, Ont. homes destroyed in explosion and fire
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at a home in Innisfil, Ont. early Saturday morning that destroyed two houses.
BREAKING Gaza border authority: Rafah land crossing to reopen for foreigners Sunday
Gaza's border authority announced on Saturday that the Rafah land crossing into Egypt would reopen on Sunday for foreign passport holders.
Thinking of downsizing your home? Here’s what one expert says you should consider first
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians looking to save money or cut back on consistent maintenance might be thinking about downsizing their home. But one housing expert says there are several things to consider before making the move.
London pro-Palestinian march passes off peacefully but police clash with far-right protesters
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched peacefully through central London on Saturday, even as right-wing counter-protesters clashed with police, after a week of angry debate over whether to permit the event on a day when Britain honoured its war dead.
Official mascot for Canadian Army celebrates birthday at Toronto Zoo
The Canadian Army’s official mascot, a polar bear at the Toronto Zoo, celebrates her eighth birthday today.
More than 800 Sudanese reportedly killed in attack on Darfur town, UN says
Fighters from a paramilitary force and their allied Arab militias rampaged through a town in Sudan's war-ravaged region of Darfur, reportedly killing more than 800 people in a multiday attack, doctors and the U.N. said.
Thousands gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country
Canadians gathered with heads bowed for sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country on Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
'We want her back:' The husband of a U.S. journalist detained in Russia appeals for her release
This wasn't how Pavel Butorin expected to celebrate the anniversary of 21 years together with his wife, with her in a Russian prison and barely any communication available.
Canada
-
Innisfil, Ont. homes destroyed in explosion and fire
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at a home in Innisfil, Ont. early Saturday morning that destroyed two houses.
-
Thousands gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country
Canadians gathered with heads bowed for sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country on Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
-
INTERACTIVE
INTERACTIVE Once a leader, Canada's peacekeeping efforts dwindling for decades, experts say
At a London summit in 2016, Canada's government pledged to send more than 600 additional peacekeeping personnel abroad. In the seven years since then, headcounts for Canada’s peacekeepers have dropped to double-digits.
-
Official mascot for Canadian Army celebrates birthday at Toronto Zoo
The Canadian Army’s official mascot, a polar bear at the Toronto Zoo, celebrates her eighth birthday today.
-
Jury in Peter Nygard trial asks judge how to proceed if they can't agree on a count
The judge in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is urging the jury to keep deliberating after they asked how to proceed if they can't reach a unanimous decision on one of the counts.
-
Feds, lawyers in First Nations child-welfare case reach $55M deal over legal fees
The federal government and the class-action lawyers who worked on a historic settlement over First Nations child welfare have reached a $55-million deal over legal fees.
World
-
Pakistani police cracking down on migrants are arresting Afghan women and children, activists claim
Pakistani police are arresting Afghan women and children in southern Sindh province as part of a government crackdown on migrants, activists said Saturday.
-
'We want her back:' The husband of a U.S. journalist detained in Russia appeals for her release
This wasn't how Pavel Butorin expected to celebrate the anniversary of 21 years together with his wife, with her in a Russian prison and barely any communication available.
-
Trump joins media outlets in pushing for his federal election interference case to be televised
Donald Trump is pushing for his federal election interference trial in Washington to be televised, joining media outlets that say the American public should be able to watch the historic case unfold.
-
Hospitals have special protection under the rules of war. Why are they in the crosshairs in Gaza?
The head of surgery at Gaza's largest and most advanced hospital held up his phone Saturday to the hammering of gunfire and artillery shelling. 'Listen,' said Dr. Marwan Abu Sada as fighting raged around Shifa Hospital.
-
More than 800 Sudanese reportedly killed in attack on Darfur town, UN says
Fighters from a paramilitary force and their allied Arab militias rampaged through a town in Sudan's war-ravaged region of Darfur, reportedly killing more than 800 people in a multiday attack, doctors and the U.N. said.
-
Houseboats catch fire on a lake popular with tourists, killing 3 in Indian-controlled Kashmir
A massive fire Saturday engulfed several wooden houseboats anchored in Indian-controlled Kashmir's popular Dal Lake and three charred bodies were recovered from the wreckage, officials said.
Politics
-
INTERACTIVE
INTERACTIVE Once a leader, Canada's peacekeeping efforts dwindling for decades, experts say
At a London summit in 2016, Canada's government pledged to send more than 600 additional peacekeeping personnel abroad. In the seven years since then, headcounts for Canada’s peacekeepers have dropped to double-digits.
-
'Gross abandonment of a sense of humanity': Romeo Dallaire reflects on Israel-Hamas war, Remembrance Day
Humanitarian and former senator, retired lieutenant-general Roméo Dallaire says the Israel-Hamas war has led to a 'gross abandonment of a sense of humanity,' adding that 'all sides have been negligent' in their responsibilities to protect children in the region.
-
China ambassador seeks 'rational' relations, trade boost by 'reserving differences'
China's ambassador to Canada says Ottawa's allegations of foreign interference in Canadian elections are hurting economic ties -- but he insists his country isn't punishing Canada.
Health
-
From a baby pillow to BMW vehicles, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of various items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection agency recalled this week, including a baby nursing pillow, some BMW vehicles and a brush mower.
-
Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in
As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.
-
Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Ontario mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes. But that didn't happen.
Sci-Tech
-
Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground
As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.
-
At SpaceX, worker injuries soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars
Since the death of an employee in June 2014, which hasn’t been previously reported, Elon Musk’s rocket company has disregarded worker-safety regulations and standard practices at its inherently dangerous rocket and satellite facilities nationwide, with workers paying a heavy price, a Reuters investigation found.
-
White shark found dead in shallow water outside Halifax
Three recreational divers found the remains of a white shark below 10 meters of water on Sunday in Terence Bay, near Halifax.
Entertainment
-
Classes on celebrities like Taylor Swift and Rick Ross are engaging a new generation of law students
A South Dakota law professor typically teaches about dense topics like torts and natural resources. But next semester, he and his fearless students are shaking things up by turning their attention to Taylor Swift.
-
Geddy Lee finishes off two unreleased songs for new memoir, plans new music
Former Rush bassist Geddy Lee says he found a new songwriting spark following the discovery of two unfinished demo tapes he made in the late 1990s.
-
Four-time nominees Drake and Allison Russell among leading Canadian Grammy contenders
Rapper Drake, roots singer Allison Russell and folk legend Joni Mitchell have landed nominations at the Grammy Awards.
Business
-
Worried Chinese shoppers scrimp, dimming the appeal of a Singles' Day shopping extravaganza
Shoppers in China have been tightening their purse strings, raising questions over how faltering consumer confidence may affect Saturday's annual Singles' Day online retail extravaganza.
-
Canadians should plan for higher rates in the long run: Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers is warning interest rates might not return to the low levels people were used to before COVID-19 pandemic.
-
The Great Grift: COVID-19 aid thieves bought fancy cars, a Pokemon card - even a private island
Thousands of thieves perpetrated the greatest grift in U.S. history. They potentially plundered more than US$280 billion in federal COVID-19 aid while another US$123 billion was wasted or misspent.
Lifestyle
-
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
-
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
-
Thinking of downsizing your home? Here’s what one expert says you should consider first
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians looking to save money or cut back on consistent maintenance might be thinking about downsizing their home. But one housing expert says there are several things to consider before making the move.
Sports
-
Bombers expect slugfest with visiting Lions in West Division final
Willie Jefferson won't be wearing boxing gloves in Saturday's CFL West Division final, but he might feel like he's in the ring.
-
Canada's Weidemann, Maltais, Blondin earn silver in first team pursuit of the season
Canada's women earned silver in team pursuit on Saturday at the season-opening speedskating World Cup in Obihiro, Japan.
-
Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police
A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.
Autos
-
Unifor auto talks: a quiet end to one of the year's biggest labour clashes
Unifor's marathon three months of high profile contact talks with the Detroit Three automakers ended with a tepid 60 per cent vote of support from Stellantis production workers Monday, before the union quickly moved on to other labour fights in a year that's been full of them.
-
UAW workers at GM's Flint plant narrowly vote against new labour deal
United Auto Workers union members at General Motors' Flint assembly plant in Michigan have narrowly voted against a proposed contract with the U.S. automaker, the local chapter said.
-
Tesla faces strikes in Sweden unless it signs a collective bargaining agreement
Pressure is growing on Tesla in Sweden, where a trade union is demanding that the Texas-based automaker sign a collective bargaining agreement, which most employees in the Scandinavian country have.