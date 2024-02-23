Angry French farmers with tractors are back on the streets of Paris for another protest

BREAKING Canada announces new sanctions on Russia in co-ordination with U.K., U.S.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced a new round of sanctions on 10 individuals and 153 Russian entities Friday.
Angry farmers were back in Paris on their tractors in a new protest Friday demanding more government support and simpler regulations, on the eve of a major agricultural fair in the French capital.
Dozens of tractors drove peacefully into a neighborhood in western Paris carrying flags from Rural Coordination, the farmers’ union that staged the protest. The protesters then posed with their tractors on a bridge over the Seine River with the Eiffel Tower in the background, before heading towards the Vauban plaza in central Paris.
Farmers drive their tractors, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 in Paris. Angry farmers were back to Paris on their tractors in a new protest demanding more government support and simpler regulations, on the eve of a major agricultural fair in the French capital. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
The latest protest comes three weeks after farmers lifted roadblocks around Paris and elsewhere in the country after the government offered over 400 million euros ($433 million) to address their grievances over low earnings, heavy regulation and what they describe as unfair competition from abroad.
“Save our agriculture,” the Rural Coordination said on X, formerly Twitter. One tractor was carrying a poster reading: “Death is in the field.”
The convoy temporarily slowed traffic on the A4 highway, east of the capital, and on the Paris ring-road earlier on Friday morning.
French farmers’ actions are part of a broader protest movement in Europe against EU agriculture policies, bureaucracy and overall business conditions.
Tractors park in front of the Invalides monument, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 in Paris. Angry farmers were back to Paris on their tractors in a new protest demanding more government support and simpler regulations, on the eve of a major agricultural fair in the French capital. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Farmers complain that the 27-nation bloc’s environmental policies, such as the Green Deal, which calls for limits on the use of chemicals and on greenhouse gas emissions, limit their business and make their products more expensive than non-EU imports.
Other protests are being staged across France as farmers seek to put pressure on the government to implement its promises.
Government officials have held a series of meetings with farmers unions in recent weeks to discuss a new bill meant to defend France’s “agricultural sovereignty." Will to be debated at parliament this spring.
The government's plan also includes hundreds of millions of euros in aid, tax breaks and a promise not to ban pesticides in France that are allowed elsewhere in Europe, which French farmers say puts them at an unfair disadvantage.
French President Emmanuel Macron is to visit the Paris Agricultural Fair, on Saturday where he is planning to have a “big debate” with farmers, supermarket CEOs and members of environmental groups, his office said.
The Paris Agricultural Fair is one of the world’s largest farm fairs, drawing crowds every year.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced a new round of sanctions on 10 individuals and 153 Russian entities Friday.
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would hike rates for out-of-province and international students hoping to study in the province.
British actress Pamela Salem, who starred alongside Sean Connery as Miss Moneypenny in the 1983 James Bond film 'Never Say Never Again,' has died at age 80, production company Big Finish announced Friday.
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
The Ontario provincial police are warning Canadians to be vigilant after a senior with dementia lost $600,000 through repeated grandparent scams.
Canadians can look forward to a warm-up in temperatures by Sunday or Monday, according to the latest forecasts.
Come Monday, Canadian travellers booked with the ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air will be out of luck and its employees out of work.
A woman who travelled to Syria as a teenager to join the Islamic State group lost her appeal Friday against the British government's decision to revoke her U.K. citizenship, with judges saying that it wasn't for them to rule on whether it was “harsh” to do so.
A shooting that left four people injured in White Rock, B.C., early Thursday morning was captured on a nearby surveillance camera, and CTV News has obtained the shocking video.
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would hike rates for out-of-province and international students hoping to study in the province.
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday in favour of a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
Canadians can look forward to a warm-up in temperatures by Sunday or Monday, according to the latest forecasts.
A main organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' is suing the federal government for using the Emergencies Act to freeze his bank accounts, arguing it breached his Charter rights to protest COVID-19 mandates.
Canadians are increasingly turning a critical eye to the handful of companies that sell the vast majority of groceries, and experts say the grocers face an uphill battle to regain consumers' trust.
The Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, is expected to make a court appearance in Winnipeg today.
Ukraine has launched investigations into more than 122,000 suspected cases of war crimes since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion nearly two years ago, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on Friday.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has a lead in the Republican presidential primary, but the process is far from over. The next step is South Carolina’s primary, which takes place Saturday, Feb. 24. Here’s what to know.
German lawmakers on Friday approved a government plan to liberalize rules on cannabis, paving the way for the country to decriminalize limited amounts of marijuana and allow members of 'cannabis clubs' to buy it for recreational purposes.
An unexploded World War II bomb will be transported Friday through the southwestern English port city of Plymouth by a military convoy and disposed of at sea, prompting one of the largest evacuations in the United Kingdom since the war.
A man who is also under investigation in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann won't respond to unrelated charges of sexual offences at a trial that opened last week in Germany, his lawyer said Friday.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump urged a Florida judge to dismiss the criminal case charging him with illegally retaining classified documents, claiming in part that presidential immunity protects him from prosecution even as that sweeping argument has so far in failed in federal appeals courts in a separate case.
A main organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' is suing the federal government for using the Emergencies Act to freeze his bank accounts, arguing it breached his Charter rights to protest COVID-19 mandates.
A photo of federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay eating lobster in Malaysia during an official trip has some people seeing red.
Justin Trudeau took an unprompted jab at Pierre Poilievre over a Senate porn bill that the prime minister says could usher in a digital ID for adults who want to browse certain websites.
The Public Health Agency of Canada is strongly advising everyone in Canada to check that they're fully immunized against measles, especially before travelling.
Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with a form of dementia, according to a statement released Thursday on behalf of her caretakers. Here's a look at the condition, which also affects the actor Bruce Willis.
The fertility journey can be a challenging one and for one Vancouver woman, it took her all the way to Greece.
A spacecraft built and flown by Texas-based company Intuitive Machines landed near the moon's south pole on Thursday, the first U.S. touchdown on the lunar surface in more than half a century and the first ever achieved by the private sector.
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
Putting a wet iPhone in uncooked rice has for years been a popular method to dry it out, but the company now says that's not what users should do.
Sylvester Stallone revealed that he had seven major surgeries after suffering a neck fracture shooting a fight scene with Stone Cold Steve Austin on the set of “The Expendables” in 2010.
British actress Pamela Salem, who starred alongside Sean Connery as Miss Moneypenny in the 1983 James Bond film 'Never Say Never Again,' has died at age 80, production company Big Finish announced Friday.
Few TV franchises are as cherished as “Law & Order,” and the stars of its new Canadian spinoff learned of its deep resonance firsthand when they were cast on the Toronto-based show.
Come Monday, Canadian travellers booked with the ultra-low-cost airline Lynx Air will be out of luck and its employees out of work.
Canadians are increasingly turning a critical eye to the handful of companies that sell the vast majority of groceries, and experts say the grocers face an uphill battle to regain consumers' trust.
A B.C. woman whose flight was cancelled spoke out about Flair Airlines' refusal to rebook her on a flight operated by a competitor – something that runs afoul of passenger rights legislation.
Bobi the dog, who died last year reportedly at the age of 31, has been stripped of the world’s oldest ever dog title following a review by Guinness World Records (GWR), the organization announced Thursday.
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
More people are injured by treadmills than any other piece of exercise equipment, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. More than 22,000 treadmill injuries resulted in hospital emergency room visits in 2019.
The Russian Olympic Committee has lost an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee.
Krysten Karwacki is in a spotlight not of her own making at the Canadian women's curling championship.
Mississippi's Republican attorney general sued the Republican state auditor Thursday, saying the auditor is trying to usurp her authority over recovering interest on misspent welfare money from retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre, money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in the U.S.
The Ontario government is considering changing the threshold for Property Damage Only (PBO) collision reporting—more than doubling the damage value required before a crash must be reported to police.
Toyota is conducting a safety recall to approximately 28,061 SUVs and pickup trucks in Canada involving transmission issues, the company said in a press release on Thursday.
There are additional aspects about buying an EV that you'll need to consider in order to get the best value. The car experts at Edmunds have put together five tips on what you need to know.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.