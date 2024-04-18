An earthquake measuring 5.6 hits central Turkiye. No immediate reports of casualties or damage

ANKARA, Turkiye -

A moderately-strong earthquake struck central Turkiye on Thursday, the country's disaster management agency said. It was not immediately clear if it caused any casualties or damage.

The magnitude 5.6 earthquake occurred in the town of Sulusaray, in Tokat province, some 450 kilometres (280 miles) east of the capital, Ankara, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD.

It was felt in neighboring provinces, according to HaberTurk television.

Turkiye is crossed by active fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

A devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of southern Turkiye and neighbouring Syria last year, killing more than 59,000 people.