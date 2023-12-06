A new U.S. Homeland Security guide aims to help houses of worship protect themselves
A new guide from the Department of Homeland Security released Wednesday aims to help churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship protect themselves at a time of heightened tensions in faith-based communities across the country.
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, an arm of Homeland Security, works with faith groups across the country to help them prepare for and prevent targeted violence against their facilities and their members. David Mussington, who's in charge of infrastructure security at CISA, says the goal of the 16-page document is to give useable information in a format that's easy to understand.
"It's designed to be clear, to be less jargon-filled and to provide guidance and assistance in getting assistance from us," Mussington said.
The guidance, dubbed "Physical Security Performance Goals for Faith-Based Communities," outlines how faith groups can better protect themselves: keeping landscaping like hedges trimmed to prevent hiding places for attackers, for example, or only giving out necessary information during livestreams of services.
It also talks about having a plan in place for when something happens, such as having a predetermined spot where people can go and having a dedicated location for the faith community to memorialize people affected by what happened. There's also information about federal government grants that houses of worship can apply for to pay for security improvements as well as other resources the department has developed to help communities.
Mussington said the guidelines have been in the works for months in response to concerns his agency has heard from various faiths about how to protect themselves.
"In this continued heightened threat environment, the Department of Homeland Security is committed to protecting every American's right to live, express, and worship their faith freely and in safety," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. "The physical security performance goals we are releasing today provide churches, synagogues, mosques, and other faith-based institutions with cost-effective, accessible, and readily implementable strategies to enhance their security and reduce the risk to their communities."
The guidance will be distributed via CISA offices around the country and the agency's network of roughly 125 protective security advisers across the country who work with various communities to provide security advice.
The guidance comes at a time of deep unease in many communities of faith across America. Jewish communities across the country have been worried about rising antisemitism even before the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, taking efforts to defend their synagogues and communities. Since the Hamas attack, Mayorkas said, his agency has responded to an increase in threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab American communities in the U.S.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Time magazine names Taylor Swift 'Person of the Year' for 2023
Taylor Swift has dominated music charts, broken records and is performing in what is likely to be the highest-grossing tour ever -- and she's now named Time's 'Person of the Year.'
Pass federal gun bill without delay, shooting victim's father urges on anniversary of mass killing
The father of a woman who was fatally shot in October by her former partner is urging senators to pass a federal gun-control bill without delay.
Senators were intimidated, had their privilege breached, Speaker rules
Any attempt to intimidate a senator while in the process of fulfilling their duties is a breach of their privilege, even if the effort is ultimately unsuccessful, the Speaker of the Senate ruled Tuesday.
Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as forecasters widely expect the central bank to continue holding its key rate steady.
Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua and Barbuda, news that comes amid reports from local officials that a woman and child drowned last week at Devil’s Bridge.
Eight million Canadians have at least one disability: StatCan
The number of Canadians with at least one disability has doubled in 10 years, a reality that should push governments to help reduce barriers to accessibility, says the head of a human rights organization.
A court filing gives a rare look inside the FBI seizure of a lawmaker's phone in 2020 election probe
Just how hard did some Republican members of Congress work to keep President Donald Trump in office after his 2020 election loss? A court case is providing a few tantalizing clues.
Under Putin, the uber-wealthy Russians known as 'oligarchs' are still rich but far less powerful
When Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000, the outside world viewed those Russians known as o'ligarchs' as men who whose vast wealth, ruthlessly amassed, made them almost shadow rulers. A 'government of the few,' in the word's etymology. How much political power any of Russia's uber-rich now wield, however, is doubtful.
Canada
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as forecasters widely expect the central bank to continue holding its key rate steady.
-
Pass federal gun bill without delay, shooting victim's father urges on anniversary of mass killing
The father of a woman who was fatally shot in October by her former partner is urging senators to pass a federal gun-control bill without delay.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Memorial service to mark 106 years since the Halifax Explosion
The annual Halifax Explosion Memorial Service takes place Wednesday at the Bell Tower in the city's Fort Needham Memorial Park.
-
Nearly 70 victim impact statements expected at Nathaniel Veltman sentencing
As the Crown and the defence discussed legal matters ahead of the sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, the court heard that 68 victim impact statements are expected to be submitted.
-
Eight million Canadians have at least one disability: StatCan
The number of Canadians with at least one disability has doubled in 10 years, a reality that should push governments to help reduce barriers to accessibility, says the head of a human rights organization.
-
What is CSIS' physical surveillance unit, where staff allege sex assault, harassment?
The physical surveillance unit of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service is tasked with collecting intelligence by covertly observing targets. It's at the centre of allegations that its B.C. office was a toxic workplace, where senior staff bullied and harassed young officers, including two women who told The Canadian Press they were sexually assaulted by a senior colleague in surveillance vehicles while on missions.
World
-
'Widespread' sexual and gender-based crimes committed during Hamas attack, Israeli officials say
Israeli officials say there were 'widespread' sexual and gender-based crimes committed by Hamas during its Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel.
-
Israel moves into Gaza's second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war
Israel said Tuesday that its troops had entered Gaza's second-largest city as intensified bombardment sent streams of ambulances and cars racing to hospitals with wounded and dead Palestinians, including children, in a bloody new phase of the war.
-
U.S. Air Force identifies the 8 U.S. crew lost in Osprey crash in Japan
Air Force Special Operations Command said Tuesday it has identified the eight service members lost when their Osprey crashed off the coast of Japan last week and was focused on recovering all of their bodies and the aircraft debris.
-
Under Putin, the uber-wealthy Russians known as 'oligarchs' are still rich but far less powerful
When Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000, the outside world viewed those Russians known as o'ligarchs' as men who whose vast wealth, ruthlessly amassed, made them almost shadow rulers. A 'government of the few,' in the word's etymology. How much political power any of Russia's uber-rich now wield, however, is doubtful.
-
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson admits to making mistakes but defends COVID record at inquiry
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged Wednesday that his government was too slow to grasp the scale of the COVID-19 crisis, though he skirted questions about whether any of his decisions had contributed to the country's high death toll in the pandemic.
-
A court filing gives a rare look inside the FBI seizure of a lawmaker's phone in 2020 election probe
Just how hard did some Republican members of Congress work to keep President Donald Trump in office after his 2020 election loss? A court case is providing a few tantalizing clues.
Politics
-
MPs to vote on referring 'serious error' Speaker Fergus made to House affairs committee for study
MPs will be deciding Wednesday whether House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus' video in his traditional Speaker's garb that played at a partisan event constitutes a 'serious error of judgment' and merits a committee probe.
-
Duelling housing messages showcase different Conservative, Liberal strategies
Every week now for more than a month, cabinet ministers have been appearing in front of cameras on Parliament Hill in an effort to convince Canadians that the Liberal government has the housing crisis in hand.
-
Senators were intimidated, had their privilege breached, Speaker rules
Any attempt to intimidate a senator while in the process of fulfilling their duties is a breach of their privilege, even if the effort is ultimately unsuccessful, the Speaker of the Senate ruled Tuesday.
Health
-
Eating disorder hospitalizations among boys increased 416 per cent over 17 years: Canadian study
Over the last 17 years, the number of eating disorders among boys has seen a shocking increase, ballooning to 400 per cent higher than the number seen in the early 2000s.
-
A young nurse suffered cardiac arrest while training on the condition. Fellow nurses saved her life
Andy Hoang was excited about attending a November practice session on how to respond to someone in cardiac arrest. But as things were getting under way at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hoang, 23, started to feel dizzy and nauseated. She felt she needed to sit down.
-
Alcohol taxes aren't high enough, says World Health Organization
The World Health Organization urged governments on Tuesday to increase taxes on alcoholic drinks and impose them on products that are currently exempt, such as wine in some European countries.
Sci-Tech
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
Here's how many people will be at risk of homelessness by 2030, according to this AI
An artificial intelligence algorithm has estimated that Canada’s homeless population will almost double by 2030. Researchers fear a lack of action will make this prediction come true.
-
'That's the real thing': Edmonton man makes rare meteorite find
In October 2022, Doug Olsen was folding laundry in his southeast Edmonton home when he was startled by the loud bang of a meteorite landing on his roof.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Time magazine names Taylor Swift 'Person of the Year' for 2023
Taylor Swift has dominated music charts, broken records and is performing in what is likely to be the highest-grossing tour ever -- and she's now named Time's 'Person of the Year.'
-
Chinese comedians living abroad are winning fans. But some topics are off limits
Comedian Xi Diao says he knows he should avoid talking politics on stage, but sharing a family name with Chinese President Xi Jinping makes it hard to resist.
-
Actors vote to approve deal that ended strike, bringing relief to union leaders and Hollywood
Hollywood's actors have voted to ratify the deal with studios that ended their strike after nearly four months, leaders announced Tuesday.
Business
-
Workers raise the bar: 2023 was a year of wage gains marked by high-profile strikes
'It may not be the year of the strike, but it may be the year of the fear of the strike.' A tight labour market and breakneck inflation have empowered many workers to make new inroads.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as forecasters widely expect the central bank to continue holding its key rate steady.
-
6.9 million customers impacted by 23andMe hack: company
Millions of profiles were accessed by a threat in the 23andMe data breach. Here's what that includes.
Lifestyle
-
Are you a Canadian who has chosen to live on a cruise ship? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from people who have decided to relocate to live on a cruise ship at sea.
-
When is St. Nicholas Day? And how did this Christian saint inspire the Santa Claus legend?
The white-bearded Christian saint whose acts of generosity inspired America's secular Santa Claus figure is known worldwide -- but Saint Nicholas' origin story is not.
-
70-year-old Ugandan woman gives birth to twins after fertility treatment
A 70-year-old woman in Uganda has given birth to twins after receiving fertility treatment, making her one of the world's oldest new mothers.
Sports
-
Canada's GOAT, Christine Sinclair, is retiring. These are just some of her accomplishments
Ahead of Christine Sinclair's final international game, being played in Vancouver on Tuesday, here are just some of the athlete's accomplishments over the years.
-
Biden, White House support Indigenous lacrosse team for 2028 Olympics
President Joe Biden is pushing to allow the Indigenous nation that invented lacrosse to play under its own flag when the sport returns to the Olympics in 2028.
-
Cleveland wins MLB draft lottery, will have top pick for 1st time
Cleveland will have the No. 1 pick in next year's amateur baseball draft for the first time, winning a lottery on the second try Tuesday after Washington came out with the top spot initially but was ineligible.
Autos
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.