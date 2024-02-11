'A bit of a surprise' to see King Charles make appearance after diagnosis: royal expert

King Charles III is showing the world he is a “steady hand,” says CTV News royal commentator Afua Hagan, after the King attended Sunday services for the first time since his cancer diagnosis was revealed.

“It was a bit of a surprise because, obviously, he had that diagnosis (announced) on Monday,” Hagan told CTV News Channel on Sunday morning. “We were told that he was quite tired after his treatment, as anyone would be.”

Charles offered spectators a cheerful wave as he walked out of St. Mary Magdalene Church, close to Sandringham House in eastern England.

“Queen Elizabeth II used to say that she had to be seen to be believed,” Hagan explained, saying that the King stands by the same principle.

“I think through everything and through it all he still wants people to know that he’s still here. He’s still the monarch, he’s still that steady hand guiding the Royal Family and being head of state.”

The specific type of cancer the King was diagnosed with has not yet been revealed.

On Saturday evening, King Charles released a statement, expressing gratitude for messages of “comfort and encouragement.”

"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world," he said in the statement.

"My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."