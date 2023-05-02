5 ways King Charles is making this coronation his own
Coronations are always epic events and with many of the ceremonial details now announced, the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla in London on May 6 will be no different.
Coronations reflect the times in which they take place and demonstrate a change from the previous reign. Anne Twomey, a leading Australian scholar, remarked that the coronation “has legal aspects that date back many centuries, some are meaningful, some are quaint, and some are simply Pythonesque in nature.”
There will surely be an attempt to avoid anything that looks like Monty Python.
We live in a very different time from the last coronation 70 years ago. While the customs and traditions of the ceremony, which have emerged over 39 coronations over the past 1,000 years, will look familiar, here are five ways that make this event King Charles’ own.
THE SCOPE OF THE CORONATION
There has been speculation about a shorter ceremony compared to the late Queen Elizabeth II’s, and concern that the grandeur would be diminished. But the Order of Service released by the Church of England maintains all the key elements associated with the coronation, albeit with updated language. Chief among the changes is a greeting to the King by a 14-year-old chorister at the start, when the King will state, “I come not to be served, but to be serve.” This focuses the coronation proceedings and reign to follow as one of service to the countries of the Commonwealth and its peoples.
The removal of the participation by the hereditary nobility, who were previously a large part of the ceremony, and their replacement with an “Homage of the People,” is a radical change and an opportunity for everyone, no matter where they are watching from, to participate in the coronation.
Aside from the archbishop and Prince William, no one else will be paying homage to the King at the ceremony. The commissioning of 12 new pieces of music, along with some music of the past, and the grandeur of the setting suggests that the coronation will not lack the expected pomp and pageantry.
While the ceremony will run two hours rather than three, some parts will be more elaborate compared to 1953. The crowning and anointing of the Queen Consort in public view, which did not take place 70 years ago for Prince Philip, is an addition to the service.
The participation of global media and the ability for millions to watch live on their phones, computers and televisions will be beyond anything that could have been imagined in 1953. At that time, television was in its infancy and in black and white. In 2023, the coronation will be a global event that we will share in real time – with its own emojis!
This weekend, there will also be events and means of participation beyond the coronation ceremony itself, including a televised concert with 10,000 guests taking place at Windsor Castle on Sunday, as well as The Big Help Out on May 8, dedicated to volunteerism and participation in community service to reinforce the coronation’s theme.
THE SCALE OF ITS PARTICIPATION
A little over 2,000 guests will attend the coronation in Westminster Abbey, compared to more than 8,000 guests who were present in 1953. More than 600 people from Canada were invited then, and many federal politicians, lieutenant-governors and premiers as well as 25 mayors attended. In 2023, the Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as a group of less than 20 people, are expected to attend as part of one of the largest delegations outside the United Kingdom.
The Commonwealth, which consisted of eight nations in 1953, has now grown to 56, which means this will be a more international event than it has ever been, with less room for other invited guests. The attendance of other kings, queens and heads of state is without precedent, and representatives from virtually every country in the world will be in attendance.
The procession in Westminster Abbey and through London before and after the ceremony will be only 20 per cent of the distance covered in 1953. Still, it will be the largest military procession in London since that time, including more than 6,000 members of the armed forces, including 45 from Canada, along with five members of the RCMP Musical Ride. This is reduced considerably from the 16,000 who processed for Queen Elizabeth II, including 800 members of the Canadian Armed Forces. But it will be on a similar scale to the funeral of the late queen last September.
THE DIVERSE GUEST LIST
The diversity in the participation inside the Abbey will be without precedent. Rishi Sunak, the U.K.'s first prime minister who practises the Hindu faith, will give a reading from the Bible. He will be joined by Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf, the first Muslim to hold that post, as well as faith leaders of most religions. Words in the Celtic languages and Greek will be spoken, the latter to honour the King’s late father, Prince Philip.
The service will also feature Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jewish leaders who will have roles in the proceedings along with female clergy. While the coronation fundamentally remains an Anglican rite, the oaths will make clear that the King will commit to a multifaith society and “seek to foster an environment in which people of all faiths and beliefs may live freely.”
Over the years, there has been much speculation that Charles would not reign as “Defender of the Faith,” but rather “of Faiths.” While the traditional forms are being observed, the context of the oaths is modernised to reflect the change in the religious composition of the U.K. and Commonwealth.
In 1953, the coronation was largely attended by hereditary members of the House of Lords and other holders of great offices, who largely represented the Christian faith with little racial diversity. Now, the guests will be more representative of the Commonwealth and the community, and include young people recognized for their voluntary contributions and charitable representatives. The goal is to reflect contemporary society more fully than before. The attendance and participation of the Queen Consort’s children and grandchildren from her previous marriage, including her former husband, reflects contemporary blended families.
Each of the realms, including Canada, will be represented by their governor general and prime minister, as well as other representatives chosen by their governments. Governors general from three of the 14 Commonwealth realms – Canada New Zealand and Belize – are drawn from Indigenous communities, and six are women.
Diversity was not even a thought in developing the guest list in 1953, but in 2023, it is a fundamental principle.
TIARAS, CORONETS AND GOWNS
This will be one of the most dressed-up royal affairs in a long time. Although not to the same degree as the last coronation, it will be glittering around the King and Queen Consort. What is worn will be immortalized in photos and public interest for a long time. The King will be in uniform rather than silk and the Queen Consort will be in a specially designed gown.
The King and Queen Consort will wear repurposed robes which were used by George VI and Elizabeth II. The Queen Consort will also wear a new Robe of Estate, drawing on the themes of nature and the environment as depicted in the invitation. The role of Prince George as the first grandchild of the sovereign to participate in his grandfather’s coronation will attract a lot of interest. The prince, along with Queen Consort Camilla’s grandchildren, will act as pages, keeping the robes moving along.
It remains to be seen whether the female members of the Royal Family will wear tiaras, but there is no doubt there will be a lot of glitter on display with St Edward’s Crown and the lighter Imperial State Crown for the King, as well as Queen Mary’s Crown, repurposed for the Queen Consort.
The expectation is that most guests will dress as if for a wedding, with hats or fascinators. Men will be in morning suits or uniforms with medals. With the elimination of the role of the hereditary lords, the coronets and the ermine-lined coronation gowns have also been dispensed with. In their place will be parliamentary robes, which are not as grand.
PROTEST AND APATHY
The last coronation took place on the eve of the end of Empire, but in 2023 there are increasing questions about the role and future of the monarchy itself. In the U.K., the current first ministers from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have recently said they are committed to becoming republics. This will also be true for many Commonwealth realm prime ministers who are attending.
The widespread public approval and respect shown to Queen Elizabeth II has not transferred to the same extent to King Charles III in most of the Commonwealth realms. In the Caribbean, there is active consideration of different arrangements for the role of head of state. In Canada and Australia, public support for a constitutional monarchy has fallen over the past few years, and it is not clear how much of a role it will have in this new reign. However, constitutional change in both federations is complicated and difficult, and there are many other issues on the public agenda.
These are major challenges for the Crown, which have impacted public interest and participation. For this reason, we see a much greater emphasis on the public service role the monarchy can play in a parliamentary democracy. In the contemporary era, monarchy must be seen to have a purpose that is useful to the population, with value for money and the consent of the people, rather than to reign by divine right, which a coronation would otherwise suggest.
There will likely be some protests, with republican groups taking advantage of this opportunity to promote their views. There is also a degree of public apathy about the coronation, particularly as it is overtly religious, reflecting Christianity and the Church of England in an increasingly secular age.
BRINGING THE CORONATION INTO A ‘CONTEMPORARY CONTEXT’
The 2023 coronation and associated events will be on a scale not seen for many generations and are unlikely to be repeated. The previous rituals are not remembered by many who are alive today.
Although the coronation satisfies some constitutional and legal requirements with the taking of oaths, it is principally a symbolic wedding marrying the King and Queen Consort to the nations they serve and their people. The other major purpose is religious, as the ceremony consecrates and anoints the Supreme Governor of the Church of England and Defender of the Faith.
King Charles has made significant changes to some coronation customs. But it is likely to fall on his son, Prince William, along with his grandson, Prince George, to fully bring the coronation into a contemporary and secular context in the next reign, while maintaining its aura as a link with the distant past.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
Tour bus operator pleads guilty, fined $475,000 for fatal rollover in Jasper
A tour bus operator pleaded guilty on Monday to two charges in a fatal rollover in Jasper National Park nearly three years ago.
These are the Canadians flying to the U.K. for the coronation
Hordes of tourists are expected to descend upon London for the King's coronation. CTVNews.ca spoke to a few of the Canadians who will be in the crowds for the 'once-in-a-lifetime' ceremony.
A bride had just gotten married in South Carolina. Hours later, an intoxicated driver killed her, police say
It should have been one of the happiest days of newlywed Samantha Miller's life. But five hours after saying "I do," the 34-year-old bride died when she was hit by an alleged drunken driver in Folly Beach, South Carolina, as she left her wedding reception on Friday night.
Tom Cochrane, Steven Page recall Gordon Lightfoot's influence on Canadian music
Gordon Lightfoot left a lasting impression on music fans and some Canadian musicians say his influence on the country's collective identity is immeasurable.
WATCH | School principal comes face-to-face with bear leaping from dumpster at U.S. school
A West Virginia school principal got a big surprise when he came face-to-face with a bear after he unlocked a dumpster .
U.S. to end vaccine requirements for Canadians at land border, international air travellers: officials
The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travellers and Canadians at the land border as of next week, officials announced on Monday.
Is returning to school worth it for advancing your career? Experts weigh in
There are many perks to returning to school or taking certification courses to upgrade your skills and make your resume stand out, but the return on your investment of time and money depends on your field of choice, experts say.
Canada
-
Expect long passport lineups this week, post-strike immigration backlog: ministers
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
-
These are the Canadians flying to the U.K. for the coronation
Hordes of tourists are expected to descend upon London for the King's coronation. CTVNews.ca spoke to a few of the Canadians who will be in the crowds for the 'once-in-a-lifetime' ceremony.
-
Major floods cause destruction in Quebec following several days of rain
Hundreds of residents have evacuated their homes in Quebec as local crews race to repair critical infrastructure after floods washed through several municipalities in recent days, and officials say they're expecting even more rain.
-
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
-
Judge to deliver verdict for Calgary pastor charged for his role in Alberta blockade
A Calgary pastor is expected to learn today whether he will be found guilty for his participation in a convoy protest last year that blocked Alberta's main border crossing into the United States.
-
Tom Cochrane, Steven Page recall Gordon Lightfoot's influence on Canadian music
Gordon Lightfoot left a lasting impression on music fans and some Canadian musicians say his influence on the country's collective identity is immeasurable.
World
-
Seven bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
Authorities searching a rural Oklahoma property for two missing teenagers discovered the bodies of seven people Monday, including the suspected remains of the teens and a convicted sex offender who was sought along with them, the local sheriff said.
-
Ugandan minister shot and killed by bodyguard: reports
A bodyguard shot and killed a government minister in Uganda early Tuesday in an apparent private dispute, according to the army and local media.
-
5 ways King Charles is making this coronation his own
Coronations are always epic events and with many of the ceremonial details now announced, the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on May 6 will be no different. CTV News Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen breaks down five ways in which the King is making this coronation his own.
-
A bride had just gotten married in South Carolina. Hours later, an intoxicated driver killed her, police say
It should have been one of the happiest days of newlywed Samantha Miller's life. But five hours after saying "I do," the 34-year-old bride died when she was hit by an alleged drunken driver in Folly Beach, South Carolina, as she left her wedding reception on Friday night.
-
China's foreign minister makes rare visit to Myanmar border
China's foreign minister called for stability and a crackdown on cross-border criminal activity along the country's border with Myanmar, during an unusual visit to the volatile region on Tuesday.
-
Sudanese fleeing clashes flood port city, borders with Egypt
Sudanese fleeing the fighting between rival generals in their capital flooded an already overwhelmed city on the Red Sea and Sudan's northern borders with Egypt, as explosions and gunfire echoed Tuesday in Khartoum.
Politics
-
Expect long passport lineups this week, post-strike immigration backlog: ministers
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
-
Revamped Liberal attempt to ban assault-style firearms would apply to future models
The Liberal government is proposing a ban on assault-style firearms that would apply once legislation now before Parliament comes into force. Under the scheme, the government would make regulations through the Firearms Act to ensure that guns are classified correctly before entering the Canadian market.
-
Conservatives out-fundraise Liberals by nearly $5 million in first quarter of 2023
The Conservative Party of Canada brought in more donations during the first three months of the year than any other federal party
Health
-
Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: U.S. surgeon general
Widespread loneliness in the U.S. poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually, the U.S. surgeon general said Tuesday in declaring the latest public health epidemic.
-
Mother-to-baby HIV transmission shouldn't be happening in Canada, researchers say
A new study concludes a few pregnant women in Canada are passing HIV to their babies, despite the fact that this country has all the tools needed to stop it from happening.
-
Study points to better care for babies born to opioid users
Babies born to opioid users had shorter hospital stays and needed less medication when their care emphasized parent involvement, skin-to-skin contact and a quiet environment, researchers reported Sunday.
Sci-Tech
-
ChatGPT may have better bedside manner than some doctors, but it lacks some expertise
ChatGPT can be a useful tool for patients who are seeking medical information and guidance, but the artificial intelligence tool can't fully replace the value of a human physician -- it says so itself.
-
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
-
Why we love taking selfies: Study says they're better at capturing the meaning of an experience
Those who aren’t fans of the ‘selfie’ have long dismissed the pictures as an exercise in vanity — but according to a new study, taking a selfie may help us better preserve the weight of a moment or event.
Entertainment
-
1938-2023
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
-
Inside the Met Gala: A furry feline star, a tardy Cinderella
This year's Met Gala had many moments to remember some making people laugh, sweat or think. Here's the roundup of some scenes inside.
-
'Some Like It Hot' leads Tony Award nominations with 13 nods
'Some Like It Hot,' a musical adaptation of the cross-dressing movie comedy that starred Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, waltzed away Tuesday with a leading 13 Tony Award nominations.
Business
-
Tim Hortons parent Restaurant Brands reports Q1 profit and revenue up from year ago
Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of US$277 million, up from US$270 million a year earlier, as its revenue also climbed higher.
-
Is returning to school worth it for advancing your career? Experts weigh in
There are many perks to returning to school or taking certification courses to upgrade your skills and make your resume stand out, but the return on your investment of time and money depends on your field of choice, experts say.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drops as banks tumble again
Stocks are falling Tuesday as shares of beleaguered banks tumble again and worries about a possible recession worsen.
Lifestyle
-
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
-
These are Canada's 100 most popular brunch restaurants, according to OpenTable
With Mother's Day coming up soon, OpenTable has revealed its list of of top 100 brunch restaurants, which can help you to find a good spot to take mom.
-
WATCH
WATCH | School principal comes face-to-face with bear leaping from dumpster at U.S. school
A West Virginia school principal got a big surprise when he came face-to-face with a bear after he unlocked a dumpster .
Sports
-
Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet
Serena Williams confirmed she is expecting baby number two on Monday, telling reporters at the star-studded Met Gala in New York that there were 'three of us' on the red carpet, where she arrived with husband Alexis Ohanian.
-
Snoop Dogg involved in Senators ownership bid
Snoop Dogg is part of a prospective Ottawa Senators ownership group, the rapper confirmed on social media Monday.
-
Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter
The Calgary Flames have parted ways with head coach Darryl Sutter, the team announced Monday.
Autos
-
Tesla raises prices in Canada, U.S., China and Japan
Tesla Inc has raised prices by $300 in Canada, its website showed on Monday, after the company slashed prices of its top-selling vehicles since the start of the year.
-
Chinese electric vehicle brands expand to global markets
Osamu Furukawa has driven lots of Japanese cars for his business converting classic gasoline-powered models to electric. But his favorite ride is an import: A battery-powered SUV from China's BYD Auto.
-
Japan's Honda outlines global strategy for electric cars
Honda is gearing up for an electrification shift in North America with two models developed with General Motors going on sale next year and a bigger EV with a new platform in 2025, a year earlier than initially announced.