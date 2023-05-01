U.K.'s diverse communities ambivalent about King's coronation

    Musician Deronne White is ready to play on King Charles III's coronation day. The flautist and his fellow young musicians aren't playing anything regal or solemn -- they're planning to parade through south London's streets entertaining crowds with an uplifting 'coronation carnival' set mixing gospel, jazz, grime, disco and rap. There'll even be a calypso take on the U.K. national anthem.

    Sudan's warring generals have agreed to send representatives for negotiations, potentially in Saudi Arabia, the United Nations' top official in the country told The Associated Press on Monday, even as the two sides clashed in the capital despite another three-day extension of a fragile ceasefire.

