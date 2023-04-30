Royal Family unveils sneak peek of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation robes
With the coronation of King Charles III only days away, the Royal Family has released new photographs giving a glimpse at the ceremonial robes that will be worn by the King and Queen Consort at the historical event.
The coronation robes set to be worn by the pair feature intricate embroidery. Three of the robes have been worn by previous monarchs, while a new robe made for the Queen Consort features images of bees, flowers and a personal nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
New images released Saturday show the Royal School of Needlework’s embroidery team working on two of the robes: the King’s Robe of State, and the Queen Consort’s Robe of Estate.
The Robes of State are to be worn by King Charles III and the Queen Consort as they approach Westminister Abbey on May 6.
The Robes of Estate are worn following the crowning, as they depart Westminister Abbey, and traditionally have more personal elements to their designs.
King Charles III’s two robes have a long history, both having been worn previously by King George VI at his coronation in 1937. The Robe of State is a long, red velvet robe, edged with gold lacing, which has been conserved and prepared ahead of the coronation.
His Robe of Estate is purple silk velvet, with gold embroidery.
The Queen Consort will be wearing a red velvet Robe of State made originally for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.
But a brand new robe has been made for Camilla for this occasion to serve as her Robe of Estate. Designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework and made by Ede and Ravenscoft, it is a purple velvet to match King Charles III’s Robe of Estate.
The standout design element, however, is the gold embroidery, depicting numerous flowers and plants. A photo of a member of the Royal School of Needlework hard at work on the new Robe of Estate shows a myriad of flowers, including cornflower, Lady’s Mantle and maidenhair fern.
Some of the flowers found on the robe have distinct personal meanings. Lily of the valley was a favourite flower of Queen Elizabeth II, while delphinium is one of the King’s favourite flowers and also the flower of the month of July, the Queen Consort’s birthday month.
There will also be depictions of insects including bees and beetles, which is a first for a coronation robe, according to the Royal Family, “drawing on the themes of nature and the environment and reflecting Their Majesties’ affection for the natural world.”
The robe will include Her Majesty’s royal cypher as well — a symbol incorporating the initials “C” for her first name, and “R” for the latin word “regina,” meaning Queen, along with a crown symbol.
Ede and Ravenscroft, London-based robe maker and the city’s oldest tailor, has been tailoring and creating robes for more than three centuries. The company has created the garments for every royal coronation since 1689.
The Royal School of Needlework has worked at conserving robes and creating new designs for coronation robes numerous times in the past, including the Robes of Estate for Queen Elizabeth in 1937 and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada ends evacuation flights from Sudan over 'deteriorating security situation'
The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan 'due to the deteriorating security situation' in the country.
Relatives bury children killed in Russian missile attack
Relatives and friends cried next to coffins on Sunday as they buried children and others killed in a Russian missile attack on this central Ukrainian city, while fighting claimed more lives elsewhere.
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by 'zero leads'
A widening manhunt for a Texas gunman who killed five neighbours continued turning up nothing Sunday as officers knocked on doors, the governor put up US$50,000 in reward money and the FBI acknowledged they had 'zero leads' after nearly two days of searching.
Royal Family unveils sneak peek of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation robes
With the coronation of King Charles III only days away, the Royal Family has released new photographs giving a glimpse at the ceremonial robes that will be worn by the King and Queen Consort the historical event.
Tom Mulcair: Should Trudeau lead the Liberals against Poilievre? Mark Carney won’t say and this could be why
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues ex-Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney be taking some time to think about his own future after refusing to answer whether he thinks Justin Trudeau should lead the Liberals against Pierre Poilievre.
'Some progress' on strike issues PSAC says ahead of planned Ottawa rally Monday
The Public Service Alliance of Canada is planning on bringing in busloads of workers from Montreal for a large rally in Ottawa on Monday if the union and the federal government fail to reach an agreement this weekend.
Fossil fuel investments still necessary during clean energy transition: ex-BoC governor Carney
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney insists achieving net-zero emissions does not necessarily mean a complete halt on investments in the oil and gas sector during the transition.
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
'Only in Newfoundland': Dildo, N.L., man captures phallic iceberg in Conception Bay
A Dildo, N.L., man's photo of a phallic iceberg in Newfoundland's Conception Bay is getting laughs across the globe.
Canada
-
'Some progress' on strike issues PSAC says ahead of planned Ottawa rally Monday
The Public Service Alliance of Canada is planning on bringing in busloads of workers from Montreal for a large rally in Ottawa on Monday if the union and the federal government fail to reach an agreement this weekend.
-
Royal watchers preparing for a shorter, smaller coronation than one 70 years ago
King Charles III's coronation on May 6 is sure to be a lavish affair, even if details released so far suggest the event will be more muted than his mother's 70 years ago.
-
Alberta's two main political rivals have baggage to shed ahead of May 29 election
Alberta’s two main provincial political party leaders are set to duel for the province's highest office starting Monday in a campaign that for both could be a case of win or go home.
-
Hillary Clinton to speak at 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa
Hillary Clinton, former first lady and secretary of state of the United States, will join Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in conversation at the 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa on Friday, May 5.
-
'Uncertainty and anxiety': PSAC strike impacts citizenship oaths, visa renewals and planned trips
Many who need to renew their passports and visas or even take their citizenship oaths have been waiting in limbo amid a 10-day strike by members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.
-
PSAC picketer in roadway comes face to face with NB Power truck
There was a dramatic scene at the entrance to Base Gagetown in Oromocto, N.B., Friday when a New Brunswick Power truck came face to face with picketers in the road.
World
-
Relatives bury children killed in Russian missile attack
Relatives and friends cried next to coffins on Sunday as they buried children and others killed in a Russian missile attack on this central Ukrainian city, while fighting claimed more lives elsewhere.
-
Sudan's army and rival extend truce, despite ongoing clashes
Sudan's army and its rival paramilitary said Sunday they will extend a humanitarian ceasefire a further 72 hours.
-
Britain plans extra evacuation flight from Port Sudan
Britain has arranged an extra evacuation flight from Port Sudan in eastern Sudan which will depart on Monday, the government said on Sunday, adding that it has evacuated 2,122 people so far from the country.
-
U.S. Army: Helicopters crashed in mountains, fair weather
Two U.S. Army helicopters that crashed last week in Alaska, killing three soldiers, collided over a rugged, mountainous area, and there were no weather issues or visibility problems at the time, an Army spokesperson said Sunday.
-
A powerhouse U.S. doctor slain in Sudan, 'killed for nothing'
Bound to Sudan by ailing parents and his devotion to treating the poor there, American doctor Bushra Ibnauf Sulieman kept working as long as he could after fighting engulfed Sudan's capital.
-
Pope in final mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors
Pope Francis urged Hungarians to open their doors to others on Sunday, as he wrapped up a weekend visit with a plea for Europe to welcome migrants and the poor and for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Politics
-
Canada ends evacuation flights from Sudan over 'deteriorating security situation'
The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan 'due to the deteriorating security situation' in the country.
-
Tom Mulcair: Should Trudeau lead the Liberals against Poilievre? Mark Carney won’t say and this could be why
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues ex-Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney be taking some time to think about his own future after refusing to answer whether he thinks Justin Trudeau should lead the Liberals against Pierre Poilievre.
-
375 Canadians brought out of Sudan as fighting continues: officials
More than 375 Canadians have been flown out of Sudan as of Friday and at least one evacuation flight is planned Saturday as fighting continues in the northeast African nation.
Health
-
Here’s what to do if your pet eats cannabis
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
-
Dutch court bans sperm donor who fathered at least 550
A Dutch court on Friday banned a man from donating any more of his sperm after he fathered at least 550 children in the Netherlands and other countries and misled prospective parents about the number of offspring he helped to conceive.
-
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
Sci-Tech
-
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
-
China's Mars rover finds signs of recent water in sand dunes
Water may be more widespread and recent on Mars than previously thought, based on observations of Martian sand dunes by China's rover.
-
Key radar antenna stuck on Europe's Jupiter-bound spacecraft
A critical antenna is jammed on a Jupiter-bound spacecraft launched two weeks ago, the European Space Agency reported Friday.
Entertainment
-
Willie Nelson inhales the love at 90th birthday concert
A two-night celebration of country legend Willie Nelson took place at the Hollywood Bowl starting Saturday, where generations of stars sang his songs in tribute.
-
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' hits US$1B, is No. 1 for 4 weeks
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' led ticket sales for the fourth straight weekend in U.S. and Canadian theatres with US$40 million as the global haul for the Universal Pictures release surpassed $1 billion, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Louis Vuitton dazzles luxury-seeking Seoul with first pre-fall show
LVMH's top fashion brand Louis Vuitton held its first-ever pre-fall fashion show on Saturday on a bridge in Seoul, the capital of a leading luxury market.
Business
-
Grand & Toy launches 'brand refresh' as it narrows focus to business customers
While the company's legacy as an office supply store in the mall remains in the minds of some Canadian consumers, Grand & Toy has spent nearly a decade returning to its 141-year-old roots as a business-to-business supplier of office products and services.
-
Judge rules against Google, allows antitrust case to proceed
A federal judge on Friday rejected a motion from Google to toss out the government's antitrust case against it.
-
Frustration grows over wait on OxyContin maker's settlement
More than a year after OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a tentative settlement over the toll of opioids that was accepted nearly universally by the groups suing the company, including thousands of people injured by the drug, money is still not rolling out.
Lifestyle
-
'Only in Newfoundland': Dildo, N.L., man captures phallic iceberg in Conception Bay
A Dildo, N.L., man's photo of a phallic iceberg in Newfoundland's Conception Bay is getting laughs across the globe.
-
The last video rental store in Kingston, Ont. is closing
From the rise of the VHS tape to the switch to DVDs and Blu-ray, Classic Video in Kingston, Ont. has seen it all. But now, the store is hitting the stop button.
-
Royal Family unveils sneak peek of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation robes
With the coronation of King Charles III only days away, the Royal Family has released new photographs giving a glimpse at the ceremonial robes that will be worn by the King and Queen Consort the historical event.
Sports
-
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime.
-
Oilers advance to second round after 5-4 win over Kings
Kailer Yamamoto scored the late third-period winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings to close out their playoff series Saturday.
-
Perez beats Verstappen to win Azerbaijan Grand Prix
After a dominant win, with a dose of luck, Sergio Perez seems increasingly like a Formula One title contender.
Autos
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.
-
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.