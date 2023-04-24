Here's how Canada plans to celebrate King Charles III's coronation
Canada’s plans to commemorate King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 will include a musical performance by Algonquin artists and a gun salute, Canadian Heritage revealed on Monday.
According to a press release issued Monday by the government department, a celebratory event marking the coronation will take place on May 6 starting at 10 a.m. EDT. The event, held at 144 Wellington St. in Ottawa, will include performances by Algonquin group Eagle River Singers, slam poet Sabrina Benaim, singer–songwriter Florence K, the Ottawa Regional Youth Choir, and traditional music group Inn Echo.
“The celebratory event will bring together artists and speakers who reflect the values that Canada and His Majesty share, such as protecting the environment, service to others, and celebrating our country’s diversity,” reads the press release. “These performances will be an opportunity to honour this historic moment and the values we cherish.”
Although King Charles acceded to the throne upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022, his coronation ceremony will take place in London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6. Other celebratory and community events are scheduled to take place in the United Kingdom over the coronation weekend, culminating in a bank holiday on May 8. This is the first coronation to take place in 70 years, since Queen Elizabeth II’s ceremony in 1953.
As a constitutional monarchy, Canada has proclaimed King Charles the head of state.
In addition to musical performances, the hour-long event will also include speeches by Albert Dumont, an Algonquin spiritual advisor, and Farah Alibay, an aerospace engineer. During the event, Canada Post is also expected to unveil the first Canadian stamp with an image of King Charles III to mark the coronation.
“This continues a long-standing tradition of issuing definitive stamps depicting the Canadian sovereign, dating back more than 170 years,” said Jo-Anne Polak, Canada Post’s senior vice-president of corporate and employee communications, in the press release.
The Canadian Heraldic Authority will also reveal updated emblems to represent the change of reign, and muralist Dominic Laporte will produce a work of art live throughout the event.
Celebrations on May 6 will conclude with a 21-gun salute carried out at Parliament Hill. A performance by the Central Band of the Canadian Forces Serenade of Strings will also take place to “highlight the King’s life-long connection to the Canadian Armed Forces.”
Expected to attend the event are dignitaries from the Table of Precedence for Canada, including members of the King’s Privy Council for Canada. Others who will be in attendance include prominent Canadians and supporters of causes considered important to the King.
In addition to a live broadcast, the event will be available for viewing on Canadian Heritage’s YouTube channel and on the Crown in Canada Facebook account.
CROSS-COUNTRY CELEBRATIONS
On May 6 and 7, free activities will be held at Rideau Hall in Ottawa to mark the King’s coronation. Members of the public will be able to visit the Governor General’s residence, grounds and greenhouse. A recording of the coronation ceremony will also be available to view, and musical performances will be offered by the Central Band of the Canadian Armed Forces. Rideau Hall will be open to visitors from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT on May 6 and 7.
As previously stated by Canadian Heritage, the Peace Tower and other federal buildings in Canada’s capital region will be lit emerald green throughout the weekend to mark the King’s coronation. Landmarks across the country are also encouraged to do the same.
Lastly, some lieutenant-governors and territorial commissioners across Canada will invite residents to take part in activities organized within their local communities to mark the coronation. These include military parades, tree plantings and exhibitions.
WHAT WILL CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN LONDON LOOK LIKE?
According to Canadian Heritage, members of the RCMP Musical Ride will take part in King Charles’ coronation in London. The Musical Ride is a special unit of horses and riders that perform cavalry drills choreographed to music.
Former Musical Ride horses George, Elizabeth, Sir John, Darby, and Noble, all of which were gifted to the Royal Family, will participate.
The Canadian Armed Forces are also sending a marching contingent for the coronation, made up of 16 members of the Canadian Army, 11 members of the Royal Canadian Navy, 11 members of the Royal Canadian Air Force, six members of the Canadian Special Operations Command, and one member of the Royal Military College. These people have been selected based on personal merit, according to Canadian Heritage.
FUNDING FOR OTHER INITIATIVES
Canadian Heritage also announced it will be providing $257,000 in funding to the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, through the Canada History Fund. The fund is designed to support the creation of learning materials and activities that increase Canadians’ knowledge about the history of Canada.
This money will support the production of learning materials to commemorate King Charles’ coronation and his relationship with Canada. These resources will focus on protecting the environment and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.
