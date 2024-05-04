World

    • Snakes almost on a plane: U.S. TSA discovers a bag with small snakes in passenger's pants

    This photo provided by Transportation Security Administration shows a bag detected by TSA agents that contained snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants at a checkpoint at the Miami International Airport on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Transportation Security Administration via AP) This photo provided by Transportation Security Administration shows a bag detected by TSA agents that contained snakes hidden in a passenger’s pants at a checkpoint at the Miami International Airport on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Transportation Security Administration via AP)
    Miami, Fla. -

    Airport security officers in Miami found a slithering surprise last week — a bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's pants.

    According to an X post by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, officers at the Miami International Airport found the small bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's trousers on April 26 at a checkpoint.

    The post included a photo of two small snakes that were found in what appeared to be a sunglasses bag.

    TSA said the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

