    • 3 men snared in right-wing extremism probe charged in London court with prepping for terrorism

    From left, court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Brogan Stewart, Christopher Ringrose and Marco Pitzettu appearing via video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.
    LONDON -

    Three men arrested in an investigation into right-wing extremism were charged Tuesday in a London court with preparing to commit a terrorist act, authorities said.

    They were arrested on Feb. 21, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

    Prosecutors said the men had joined extreme right-wing online chat forums, had right-wing text messages and distributed information on guns and ammunition.

    The men had manufactured an FGC-9 semi-automatic gun, had instructions on assembling a 3D-printed firearm and identified an Islamic education centre in Leeds as a possible target.

    Christopher Ringrose, 33, and Brogan Stewart and Marco Pitzettu, both 24, were held in custody after their appearances by video at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and ordered to return to the Central Criminal Court on March 15. They did not enter pleas.

