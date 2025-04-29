ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Winnipeg man arrested for erratic, aggressive behaviour at Burger King: police

By Kayla Rosen

Published

A Winnipeg man was arrested after breaking plexiglass barriers at a Burger King on Osborne Street.


















