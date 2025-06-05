ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Winnipeg chefs banding together to feed wildfire evacuees

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Chefs in Winnipeg are stepping up to help feed wildfire evacuees, but more help is needed.


















