Winnipeg

Wildfires force evacuations, destroy home on Peguis First Nation

By Kayla Rosen

Published

A wildfire in Peguis First Nation that forced hundreds of people to evacuate is pictured on May 4, 2025. (Peguis First Nation/Facebook)


















