ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

‘This is the playoffs’: Winnipeg Jets disappointed after Game 1 loss to Dallas Stars

By The Canadian Press

Published

Dallas Stars' Mikko Rantanen (right) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with teammates during second period NHL playoff hockey action in Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.