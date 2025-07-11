ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Index puts Winnipeg air quality at ‘very high risk’

By Kayla Rosen

Published

For the second time this year, Manitoba is declaring a state of emergency due to the wildfire situation. Devon McKendrick reports.


















