ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

How the U of M is helping to revitalize Indigenous languages

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Lorena Sekwan Fontaine, Department Head of Indigenous Studies from the U of M discusses how Manitobans can support language revitalization today.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.