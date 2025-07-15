ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

‘Heart wrenching’: Manitobans left upset by personal care home evacuation

By Danton Unger

Published

Family members are criticizing the handling of a care home evacuation in Flin Flon, including the decision to give away their beds. CTV's Danton Unger explains.


















