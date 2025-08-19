ADVERTISEMENT

Windsor

Rotary Club of Chatham donates $250,000 for new playground

By Melanie Kentner

Published

Donna Litwin-Makey (CTC-CK CEO), Brett Smith (Rotary Club of Chatham Treasurer), Tania Sharpe (Rotary Club of Chatham outgoing President), Jennifer Hill (Rotary Club of Chatham Director), Mike Genge (CTC Foundation President & CEO).