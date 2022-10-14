This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it

MORE NEWS FROM W5

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Emergencies Act inquiry hears how residents were impacted by protests

An inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got a blaring introduction Friday to life in Ottawa during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest as the deafening chorus of big-rig horns was played for the commission. The first witness, a legally blind resident of downtown Ottawa, flinched as a recording of the horns resounded in the conference room.

Witness Victoria De La Ronde listens as Zexi Li speaks about a photo she took during the protest at the Public Order Emergency Commission, in Ottawa, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social