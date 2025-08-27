ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Vancouver International Airport reports delays, cites staffing issues with NAV CANADA

By The Canadian Press

Published

People sleep under a flight information board at the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.