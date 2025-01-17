ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

‘Preparing for the worst’: Farmers in B.C.’s Okanagan bracing for wave of cold weather

By Yasmin Gandham

Published

Last year's cold snap decimated crops in B.C.'s Okanagan Valley, and with cold weather incoming, farmers are on edge again.




















