ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

‘Free Palestine’ banner hung on B.C. legislature sets off probe of ‘security breach’

By The Canadian Press

Published

The B.C. legislature from the front lawn at Victoria, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.