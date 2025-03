First Nation gets village site back from pulp company on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast

Tla'amin Nation and Domtar representatives sign the tiskwat land agreement in Powell River, B.C., in a Friday, March 14, 2025, handout photo. From left to right, Tla'amin Elder Elsie Paul, Hegus (leader) John Hackett, Domtar's president of pulp and tissue Richard Tremblay and Domtar director of indigenous relations Lana Wilhelm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tla'amin Nation, Ethan Cairns, *MANDATORY CREDIT*