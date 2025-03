Ayurvedic medicine products seized from Surrey store after lead poisoning

Fraser Health says a case of lead poisoning in Surrey, B.C., has prompted a warning about Ayurvedic alternative medicine products being sold in the city. Containers, seized by Fraser Health, labeled Kushta Varki Hadhtaal, from left to right, Kushta Zakooti and Kushta Zehroodh, are shown in a composite image made from three handout images. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Fraser Health, *MANDATORY CREDIT*