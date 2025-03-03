ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

There’s another way to get FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets in Toronto. Here’s how

By Alex Arsenych

Published

BMO Field in Toronto is pictured on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. FIFA's member associations voted 134 to 65, with one no-vote, Wednesday in favour of the joint North American bid by Canada, the U.S. and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup over that of Morocco at the FIFA Congress in Moscow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.