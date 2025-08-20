ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Scherzer, Springer, Kirk lead Blue Jays to 7-3 win over Pirates

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.