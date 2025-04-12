ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Santander homers in his return to Camden Yards, his first HR for the Blue Jays

By The Associated Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays' Anthony Santander, right, celebrates his home run next to Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)


















