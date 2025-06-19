ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto City Hall

Torontonians ‘mad as hell’, Bradford says, pushing to temporarily reopen King Street amid traffic gridlock

By Jermaine Wilson

City Councillor Brad Bradford speaks about the spike in congestion in Toronto and the motion he will put forward to get King Street reopened to vehicles.


















