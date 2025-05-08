ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto City Hall

Toronto councillor Jennifer McKelvie submits resignation following federal win for Liberals in Ajax

By Laura Sebben

Published

Toronto Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie sits in the council chamber ahead of the Budget meeting on Wednesday February 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.