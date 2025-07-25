ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto City Hall

‘A brand new day for tenants:’ Toronto’s rental bylaw takes effect next week. Here is what you need to know

By Joe Van Wonderen

Published

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speaks about a new bylaw to protect tenants from 'renovictions' that goes into effect on July 31.


















