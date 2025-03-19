ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

Doug Ford unveils new cabinet with few changes to major portfolios

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Ontario Lt. Gov. Edith Dumont arrive for a cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Toronto on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.