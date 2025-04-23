ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

Ontario students with intellectual disabilities facing exclusion, seclusion, and restraint, says new report

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Community Living Ontario and Ontario Parents for Education Support held a media conference at Queen’s Park on April 23 to bring attention to the findings of the 57-page Crisis in the Classroom: Exclusion, Seclusion, and Restraint of Students with Disabilities report.


















